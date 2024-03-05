Performance Report And Forecasts For NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO)

In the last trading session, 93.16 million NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s per share price at $5.33 changed hands at -$0.45 or -7.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.37B. NIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -203.56% off its 52-week high of $16.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.30, which suggests the last value was 0.56% up since then. When we look at NIO Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 51.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 64.78 million.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Instantly NIO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.93 subtracted -7.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.23%, with the 5-day performance at -5.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) is -6.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 161.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.72 days.