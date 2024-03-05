Performance Report And Forecasts For NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO)

In the last trading session, 93.16 million NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s per share price at $5.33 changed hands at -$0.45 or -7.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.37B. NIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -203.56% off its 52-week high of $16.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.30, which suggests the last value was 0.56% up since then. When we look at NIO Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 51.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 64.78 million.
NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information
Instantly NIO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.93 subtracted -7.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.23%, with the 5-day performance at -5.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) is -6.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 161.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.72 days.
NIO Inc ADR (NIO) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the NIO Inc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.10% over the past 6 months, a -29.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.07%. The 2024 estimates are for NIO Inc ADR earnings to decrease by -44.46%.
NIO Dividends
NIO Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 05.
NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.27% of NIO Inc ADR shares while 22.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.31%. There are 22.79% institutions holding the NIO Inc ADR stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.61% of the shares, roughly 119.46 million NIO shares worth $1.16 billion.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.25% or 66.79 million shares worth $647.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 38.61 million shares estimated at $290.73 million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 16.55 million shares worth around $253.2 million.