Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 4.42 million Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.82. With the company’s per share price at $15.35 changed hands at -$1.23 or -7.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.53B. OSCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.85% off its 52-week high of $18.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.22, which suggests the last value was 79.02% up since then. When we look at Oscar Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.08 million.

Instantly OSCR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.30 subtracted -7.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 67.76%, with the 5-day performance at -8.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) is 15.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.39 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oscar Health Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 144.82% over the past 6 months, a 90.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oscar Health Inc will rise 250.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 371.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.04 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Oscar Health Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.15 billion and $1.52 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 77.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.85%. The 2024 estimates are for Oscar Health Inc earnings to increase by 90.78%.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.24% of Oscar Health Inc shares while 79.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.98%. There are 79.97% institutions holding the Oscar Health Inc stock share, with Alphabet Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.87% of the shares, roughly 24.04 million OSCR shares worth $193.79 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.64% or 12.4 million shares worth $99.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.91 million shares estimated at $47.66 million under it, the former controlled 3.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 3.94 million shares worth around $31.73 million.