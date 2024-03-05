Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: OPRA)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.53 million Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $13.99 changed hands at -$0.11 or -0.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.22B. OPRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -104.29% off its 52-week high of $28.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.17, which suggests the last value was 41.6% up since then. When we look at Opera Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 850.30K.

Instantly OPRA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.00 subtracted -0.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.74%, with the 5-day performance at 26.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) is 28.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.44 days.

Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Opera Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.30% over the past 6 months, a -59.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Opera Ltd ADR will fall -18.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100.15 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Opera Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $107.88 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $87.13 million and $94.13 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.58%. The 2024 estimates are for Opera Ltd ADR earnings to decrease by -48.78%.

OPRA Dividends

Opera Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 5.72% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 5.72% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.35% of Opera Ltd ADR shares while 10.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.98%. There are 10.83% institutions holding the Opera Ltd ADR stock share, with Greenhouse Funds, LLLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.45% of the shares, roughly 2.21 million OPRA shares worth $43.84 million.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.64% or 1.48 million shares worth $29.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund. With 0.35 million shares estimated at $5.54 million under it, the former controlled 0.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIFF Multi-Asset Fund held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 85780.0 shares worth around $1.7 million.