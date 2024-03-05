Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.95 million Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s per share price at $1.83 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.21B. OLPX’s last price was a discount, traded about -177.05% off its 52-week high of $5.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.35, which suggests the last value was 26.23% up since then. When we look at Olaplex Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

Instantly OLPX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0588 added 0.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.95%, with the 5-day performance at -5.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) is -22.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.16 days.