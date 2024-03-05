Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.95 million Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $2.38 changed hands at -$0.09 or -3.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $116.03M. OPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -623.11% off its 52-week high of $17.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.45, which suggests the last value was -2.94% down since then. When we look at Office Properties Income Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) trade information

Instantly OPI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.05 subtracted -3.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.49%, with the 5-day performance at -16.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is -35.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.03 days.