ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.52 million ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $46.40 changed hands at $2.13 or 4.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.62B. ODD’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.69% off its 52-week high of $56.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.12, which suggests the last value was 48.02% up since then. When we look at ODDITY Tech Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 492.18K.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) trade information

Instantly ODD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 46.51 added 4.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.28%, with the 5-day performance at 15.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) is 10.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.24 days.