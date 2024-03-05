Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $2.12 changed hands at -$0.11 or -4.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $466.27M. NUVB’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.38% off its 52-week high of $2.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 55.19% up since then. When we look at Nuvation Bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 699.87K.
Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) trade information
Instantly NUVB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.34 subtracted -4.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.40%, with the 5-day performance at 7.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) is 32.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.56 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Nuvation Bio Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.27% over the past 6 months, a -28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nuvation Bio Inc will rise 10.00%.
The 2024 estimates are for Nuvation Bio Inc earnings to decrease by -6.95%.
NUVB Dividends
Nuvation Bio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.
Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.00% of Nuvation Bio Inc shares while 62.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.93%. There are 62.01% institutions holding the Nuvation Bio Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.92% of the shares, roughly 32.67 million NUVB shares worth $58.81 million.
Omega Fund Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.88% or 15.07 million shares worth $27.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 8.68 million shares estimated at $14.24 million under it, the former controlled 3.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 5.42 million shares worth around $8.89 million.