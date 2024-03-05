Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $2.12 changed hands at -$0.11 or -4.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $466.27M. NUVB’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.38% off its 52-week high of $2.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 55.19% up since then. When we look at Nuvation Bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 699.87K.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) trade information

Instantly NUVB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.34 subtracted -4.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.40%, with the 5-day performance at 7.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) is 32.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.56 days.