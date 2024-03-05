Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.12 million Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $2.49 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $832.58M. NG’s last price was a discount, traded about -168.27% off its 52-week high of $6.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.22, which suggests the last value was 10.84% up since then. When we look at Novagold Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 million.

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information

With action 5.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.42%, with the 5-day performance at 5.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) is -4.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.42 days.