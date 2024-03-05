Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.24 million Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $7.55 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.13B. NWL’s last price was a discount, traded about -93.38% off its 52-week high of $14.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.49, which suggests the last value was 14.04% up since then. When we look at Newell Brands Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.79 million.

With action 5.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.02%, with the 5-day performance at 5.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) is -10.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.69 days.

Newell Brands Inc (NWL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Newell Brands Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.64% over the past 6 months, a -27.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Newell Brands Inc will fall -16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.64 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Newell Brands Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $2.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.79 billion and $2.2 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.59%. The 2024 estimates are for Newell Brands Inc earnings to decrease by -27.39%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.76% per year.

NWL Dividends

Newell Brands Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and April 30. The 3.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 3.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of Newell Brands Inc shares while 95.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.56%. There are 95.26% institutions holding the Newell Brands Inc stock share, with Pzena Investment Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.40% of the shares, roughly 52.42 million NWL shares worth $456.08 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.43% or 44.08 million shares worth $383.5 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc.. With 25.73 million shares estimated at $232.33 million under it, the former controlled 6.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 11.87 million shares worth around $132.43 million.