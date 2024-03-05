MultiPlan Corp (NYSE: MPLN): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.12 million MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.81. With the company’s per share price at $1.09 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $702.36M. MPLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.09% off its 52-week high of $2.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 44.04% up since then. When we look at MultiPlan Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.
MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) trade information
Instantly MPLN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2200 subtracted -1.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.31%, with the 5-day performance at -6.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) is 3.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.29 days.
MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.80% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $248.24 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that MultiPlan Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $252.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $236.59 million and $237.99 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.20%.
The 2024 estimates are for MultiPlan Corp earnings to decrease by -37.86%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.80% per year.
MPLN Dividends
MultiPlan Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 29.
MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.87% of MultiPlan Corp shares while 87.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.87%. There are 87.39% institutions holding the MultiPlan Corp stock share, with H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 33.18% of the shares, roughly 215.51 million MPLN shares worth $454.74 million.
Public Investment Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.89% or 51.25 million shares worth $108.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17.15 million shares estimated at $36.19 million under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 13.53 million shares worth around $28.56 million.