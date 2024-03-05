MultiPlan Corp (NYSE: MPLN): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.12 million MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.81. With the company’s per share price at $1.09 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $702.36M. MPLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.09% off its 52-week high of $2.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 44.04% up since then. When we look at MultiPlan Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Instantly MPLN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2200 subtracted -1.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.31%, with the 5-day performance at -6.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) is 3.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.29 days.