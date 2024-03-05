Momentus Inc (NASDAQ: MNTS) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the latest trading session, 15.73 million Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.85 changing hands around $0.07 or 8.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.17M. MNTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -4618.82% off its 52-week high of $40.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 37.65% up since then. When we look at Momentus Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Instantly MNTS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 19.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9590 added 8.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.87%, with the 5-day performance at 19.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) is -17.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.