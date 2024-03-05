Momentus Inc (NASDAQ: MNTS) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the latest trading session, 15.73 million Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.85 changing hands around $0.07 or 8.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.17M. MNTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -4618.82% off its 52-week high of $40.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 37.65% up since then. When we look at Momentus Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.
Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information
Instantly MNTS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 19.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9590 added 8.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.87%, with the 5-day performance at 19.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) is -17.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Momentus Inc (MNTS) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Momentus Inc will rise 82.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 81.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 926.80% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Momentus Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $950k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $120k and $280k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 733.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 239.30%.
The 2024 estimates are for Momentus Inc earnings to increase by 83.18%.
MNTS Dividends
Momentus Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 05 and March 11.
Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.41% of Momentus Inc shares while 10.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.53%. There are 10.38% institutions holding the Momentus Inc stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 5.94% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million MNTS shares worth $0.43 million.
Scoggin Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.02% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 32963.0 shares estimated at $28971.0 under it, the former controlled 0.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 21983.0 shares worth around $19320.0.