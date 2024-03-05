Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 6.24 million Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $405.73 changed hands at -$9.19 or -2.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3014.75B. MSFT’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.72% off its 52-week high of $420.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $245.73, which suggests the last value was 39.44% up since then. When we look at Microsoft Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.02 million.

Instantly MSFT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 417.35 subtracted -2.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.90%, with the 5-day performance at -0.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is -1.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.69 days.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Microsoft Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.45% over the past 6 months, a 18.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Microsoft Corporation will rise 15.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 31 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60.8 billion. 32 analysts are of the opinion that Microsoft Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $64.55 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.37%. The 2024 estimates are for Microsoft Corporation earnings to increase by 18.78%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.30% per year.

MSFT Dividends

Microsoft Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 23 and April 29. The 0.70% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.86. It is important to note, however, that the 0.70% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of Microsoft Corporation shares while 73.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.86%. There are 73.82% institutions holding the Microsoft Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.79% of the shares, roughly 653.25 million MSFT shares worth $222.46 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.22% or 536.25 million shares worth $182.61 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 231.88 million shares estimated at $78.97 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 177.03 million shares worth around $60.29 billion.