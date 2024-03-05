Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.5 million Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $94.94 changed hands at -$0.83 or -0.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $104.81B. MU’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.57% off its 52-week high of $97.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $52.76, which suggests the last value was 44.43% up since then. When we look at Micron Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.02 million.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Instantly MU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 97.38 subtracted -0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.25%, with the 5-day performance at 3.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is 9.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.49 days.