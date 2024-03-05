Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ: MREO): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s per share price at $3.86 changed hands at -$0.11 or -2.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $495.59M. MREO’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.95% off its 52-week high of $4.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the last value was 82.12% up since then. When we look at Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Instantly MREO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.07 subtracted -2.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 67.10%, with the 5-day performance at 5.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) is -3.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.1 days.