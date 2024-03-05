Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX: MTNB)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.44 million Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s per share price at $0.27 changed hands at -$0.02 or -7.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $58.46M. MTNB’s last price was a discount, traded about -229.63% off its 52-week high of $0.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 59.26% up since then. When we look at Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 983.75K.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) trade information

Instantly MTNB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3150 subtracted -7.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.47%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) is 25.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.14 days.