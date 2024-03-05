Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 6.87 million Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $4.65 changed hands at $0.15 or 3.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.26B. MNKD’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.66% off its 52-week high of $5.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.17, which suggests the last value was 31.83% up since then. When we look at Mannkind Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 million.

Instantly MNKD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.70 added 3.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.75%, with the 5-day performance at 29.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ:MNKD) is 36.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.28 days.

Mannkind Corp (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mannkind Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.87% over the past 6 months, a 133.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mannkind Corp will rise 150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60.17 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Mannkind Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $63.45 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.58%. The 2024 estimates are for Mannkind Corp earnings to increase by 535.42%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.60% per year.

MNKD Dividends

Mannkind Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.59% of Mannkind Corp shares while 50.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.61%. There are 50.27% institutions holding the Mannkind Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.67% of the shares, roughly 20.57 million MNKD shares worth $83.72 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.71% or 15.31 million shares worth $62.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.98 million shares estimated at $46.01 million under it, the former controlled 3.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 7.76 million shares worth around $31.57 million.