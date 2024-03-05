Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE: LYG)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.32 million Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.39 changing hands around $0.03 or 1.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $38.29B. LYG’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.6% off its 52-week high of $2.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.88, which suggests the last value was 21.34% up since then. When we look at Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.80 million.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Instantly LYG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.40 added 1.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.21%, with the 5-day performance at 3.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) is 13.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.05 days.