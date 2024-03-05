Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LIPO) Disappoints Wall Street With -21.00% Stock Price Drop

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LIPO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.81 changed hands at -$0.22 or -21.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.92M. LIPO’s current price is a discount, trading about -261.73% off its 52-week high of $2.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was -4.94% down since then. When we look at Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 71640.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.52K.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LIPO) trade information

Instantly LIPO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -22.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3000 subtracted -21.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.22%, with the 5-day performance at -22.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LIPO) is -22.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25640.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.98 days.