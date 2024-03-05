Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LIPO) Disappoints Wall Street With -21.00% Stock Price Drop

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LIPO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.81 changed hands at -$0.22 or -21.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.92M. LIPO’s current price is a discount, trading about -261.73% off its 52-week high of $2.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was -4.94% down since then. When we look at Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 71640.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.52K.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LIPO) trade information
Instantly LIPO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -22.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3000 subtracted -21.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.22%, with the 5-day performance at -22.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LIPO) is -22.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25640.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.98 days.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LIPO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.24% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 5.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.28%. There are 5.92% institutions holding the Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.59% of the shares, roughly 34520.0 LIPO shares worth $73872.0.
UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 2421.0 shares worth $5180.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Victory Portfolios III-Victory Extended Market Index Fd. With 34520.0 shares estimated at $73872.0 under it, the former controlled 0.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios III-Victory Extended Market Index Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 335.0 shares worth around $680.0.