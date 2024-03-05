Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.22 million Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $38.05 changing hands around $0.45 or 1.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.36B. LI’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.39% off its 52-week high of $47.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.80, which suggests the last value was 45.34% up since then. When we look at Li Auto Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.74 million.

Instantly LI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 46.02 added 1.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.66%, with the 5-day performance at -17.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) is 34.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.05 days.

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Li Auto Inc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.11% over the past 6 months, a 28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Li Auto Inc ADR will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 70.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.59 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Li Auto Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $6.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.6 billion and $3.74 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 76.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 66.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for Li Auto Inc ADR earnings to increase by 37.36%.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.02% of Li Auto Inc ADR shares while 11.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.68%. There are 11.67% institutions holding the Li Auto Inc ADR stock share, with Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership (limited Partnership) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.42% of the shares, roughly 12.55 million LI shares worth $440.56 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.15% or 10.14 million shares worth $355.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund. With 4.01 million shares estimated at $167.04 million under it, the former controlled 0.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $88.68 million.