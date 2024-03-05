LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s per share price at $1.76 changed hands at -$0.12 or -6.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $244.22M. LX’s last price was a discount, traded about -75.0% off its 52-week high of $3.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.62, which suggests the last value was 7.95% up since then. When we look at LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 777.88K.
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) trade information
Instantly LX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9400 subtracted -6.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.35%, with the 5-day performance at -0.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) is -3.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.56 days.
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.30% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $335.25 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $454.2 million and $412.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 309.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 57.28%. The 2024 estimates are for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 239.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.36% per year.
LX Dividends
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 11 and March 15. The 6.59% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 6.59% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.27% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR shares while 29.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.31%. There are 29.32% institutions holding the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.00% of the shares, roughly 12.29 million LX shares worth $28.14 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.76% or 4.62 million shares worth $10.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 1.66 million shares estimated at $4.99 million under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $4.71 million.