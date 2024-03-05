Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: COGT)

In the last trading session, 2.49 million Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s per share price at $7.05 changed hands at -$0.18 or -2.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $732.57M. COGT’s last price was a discount, traded about -91.63% off its 52-week high of $13.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.67, which suggests the last value was 47.94% up since then. When we look at Cogent Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Instantly COGT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.99 subtracted -2.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.90%, with the 5-day performance at -6.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) is 57.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.9 days.