Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI)

In the latest trading session, 8.14 million CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.16 changing hands around $0.07 or 1.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $68.73M. CASI’s current price is a discount, trading about -64.34% off its 52-week high of $8.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.60, which suggests the last value was 68.99% up since then. When we look at CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9940.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 46.47K.

Instantly CASI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.78 added 1.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.93%, with the 5-day performance at -5.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) is -17.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 53130.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.29 days.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 138.89% over the past 6 months, a 35.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 87.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 88.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.41 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.26 million and $8.35 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -38.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 43.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.64%. The 2024 estimates are for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 35.88%.

CASI Dividends

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 29.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.41% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 2.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.18%. There are 2.72% institutions holding the CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Wellington Shields Capital Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.34% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million CASI shares worth $0.45 million.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.65% or 86214.0 shares worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 81389.0 shares estimated at $0.2 million under it, the former controlled 0.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 41518.0 shares worth around $0.12 million.