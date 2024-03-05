Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET)

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.89. With the company’s per share price at $2.38 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $195.28M. ACET’s last price was a discount, traded about -242.44% off its 52-week high of $8.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 53.78% up since then. When we look at Adicet Bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.
Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information
Instantly ACET was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.54 subtracted -0.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.93%, with the 5-day performance at -1.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) is -22.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.73 days.
Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Adicet Bio Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.00% over the past 6 months, a -99.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adicet Bio Inc will rise 4.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -97.50% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $620k.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.81%. The 2024 estimates are for Adicet Bio Inc earnings to decrease by -94.64%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.10% per year.
ACET Dividends
Adicet Bio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 18.
Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.67% of Adicet Bio Inc shares while 79.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.84%. There are 79.49% institutions holding the Adicet Bio Inc stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 19.32% of the shares, roughly 8.32 million ACET shares worth $20.22 million.
RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.85% or 4.24 million shares worth $10.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.98 million shares estimated at $2.39 million under it, the former controlled 2.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.59% of the shares, roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $1.37 million.