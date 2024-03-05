Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET)

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.89. With the company’s per share price at $2.38 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $195.28M. ACET’s last price was a discount, traded about -242.44% off its 52-week high of $8.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 53.78% up since then. When we look at Adicet Bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

Instantly ACET was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.54 subtracted -0.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.93%, with the 5-day performance at -1.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) is -22.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.73 days.