Let’s Jump Into The Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 0.88 million Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.92 changing hands around $0.12 or 14.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.74M. ASTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -786.96% off its 52-week high of $8.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 32.61% up since then. When we look at Astra Space Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 527.66K.

Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Instantly ASTR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -47.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7145 added 14.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.86%, with the 5-day performance at -47.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) is -51.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.42 days.