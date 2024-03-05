Let’s Jump Into The Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 0.88 million Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.92 changing hands around $0.12 or 14.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.74M. ASTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -786.96% off its 52-week high of $8.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 32.61% up since then. When we look at Astra Space Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 527.66K.
Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information
Instantly ASTR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -47.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7145 added 14.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.86%, with the 5-day performance at -47.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) is -51.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.42 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Astra Space Inc (ASTR) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 139.10% up from the last financial year.
The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.91 million and $2.68 million respectively.
ASTR Dividends
Astra Space Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.
Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.71% of Astra Space Inc shares while 19.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.87%. There are 19.53% institutions holding the Astra Space Inc stock share, with Acme, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.68% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million ASTR shares worth $10.41 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.34% or 0.5 million shares worth $2.74 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.35 million shares estimated at $1.96 million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.63 million.