Let’s Dive Into The Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 2.07 million Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s per share price at $50.71 changed hands at -$1.17 or -2.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.83B. CLDX’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.5% off its 52-week high of $52.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.11, which suggests the last value was 56.4% up since then. When we look at Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 803.66K.

Instantly CLDX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 53.18 subtracted -2.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.86%, with the 5-day performance at 5.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) is 42.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.13 days.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Celldex Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 81.76% over the past 6 months, a -9.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. will fall -17.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -54.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $920k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $920k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $967k and $268k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 243.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.41%. The 2024 estimates are for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -3.28%.

CLDX Dividends

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares while 111.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.74%. There are 111.37% institutions holding the Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.00% of the shares, roughly 7.09 million CLDX shares worth $240.49 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.86% or 5.13 million shares worth $174.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.73 million shares estimated at $48.32 million under it, the former controlled 3.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.14% of the shares, roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $50.41 million.