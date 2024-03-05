Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.63 million Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $7.89 changed hands at $0.09 or 1.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.46B. LESL’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.64% off its 52-week high of $12.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.39, which suggests the last value was 44.36% up since then. When we look at Leslies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.07 million.

Instantly LESL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.05 added 1.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.18%, with the 5-day performance at 5.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) is 15.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.22 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Leslies Inc (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Leslies Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.04% over the past 6 months, a 3.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Leslies Inc will fall -28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $202.19 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Leslies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $621.14 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.95%. The 2024 estimates are for Leslies Inc earnings to increase by 1.79%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.70% per year.

LESL Dividends

Leslies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.74% of Leslies Inc shares while 115.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 120.79%. There are 115.06% institutions holding the Leslies Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.48% of the shares, roughly 24.8 million LESL shares worth $232.84 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.77% or 17.98 million shares worth $168.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Ariel Fund. With 12.43 million shares estimated at $70.36 million under it, the former controlled 6.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Ariel Fund held about 3.69% of the shares, roughly 6.79 million shares worth around $63.73 million.