LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: LVTX): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 5.65 million LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:LVTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $3.03 changed hands at $0.83 or 37.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $79.66M. LVTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -113.53% off its 52-week high of $6.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.13, which suggests the last value was 62.71% up since then. When we look at LAVA Therapeutics NV’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:LVTX) trade information

Instantly LVTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 42.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.47 added 37.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 91.77%, with the 5-day performance at 42.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:LVTX) is 81.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10150.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.