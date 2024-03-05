LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: LVTX): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 5.65 million LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:LVTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $3.03 changed hands at $0.83 or 37.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $79.66M. LVTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -113.53% off its 52-week high of $6.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.13, which suggests the last value was 62.71% up since then. When we look at LAVA Therapeutics NV’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.
LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:LVTX) trade information
Instantly LVTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 42.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.47 added 37.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 91.77%, with the 5-day performance at 42.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:LVTX) is 81.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10150.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.
LAVA Therapeutics NV (LVTX) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the LAVA Therapeutics NV share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 71.19% over the past 6 months, a -21.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LAVA Therapeutics NV will rise 78.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -34.70% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.64 million and $1.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 136.70%.
The 2024 estimates are for LAVA Therapeutics NV earnings to decrease by -46.61%.
LVTX Dividends
LAVA Therapeutics NV is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 09 and April 15.
LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:LVTX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.58% of LAVA Therapeutics NV shares while 40.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.35%. There are 40.25% institutions holding the LAVA Therapeutics NV stock share, with Novo Holdings A/S the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.13% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million LVTX shares worth $4.87 million.
Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.89% or 2.07 million shares worth $4.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Bruce & Co., Inc. and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.77 million shares estimated at $1.57 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 11124.0 shares worth around $21135.0.