Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ: LASE) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.31 changing hands around $0.03 or 2.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.81M. LASE’s current price is a discount, trading about -451.91% off its 52-week high of $7.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the last value was 48.85% up since then. When we look at Laser Photonics Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 199.50K.

Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) trade information

Instantly LASE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 26.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5400 added 2.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.02%, with the 5-day performance at 26.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) is 21.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42540.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.