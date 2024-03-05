Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $26.82 changed hands at -$0.98 or -3.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.94B. KVYO’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.17% off its 52-week high of $39.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.93, which suggests the last value was 10.78% up since then. When we look at Klaviyo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 998.89K.
Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) trade information
Instantly KVYO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.08 subtracted -3.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.46%, with the 5-day performance at -6.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) is 1.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.09 days.
Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Klaviyo Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.00% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $202.05 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Klaviyo Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $209.9 million.
The 2024 estimates are for Klaviyo Inc earnings to increase by 23.92%.
KVYO Dividends
Klaviyo Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.58% of Klaviyo Inc shares while 43.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.19%.