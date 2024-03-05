Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $26.82 changed hands at -$0.98 or -3.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.94B. KVYO’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.17% off its 52-week high of $39.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.93, which suggests the last value was 10.78% up since then. When we look at Klaviyo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 998.89K.

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) trade information

Instantly KVYO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.08 subtracted -3.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.46%, with the 5-day performance at -6.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) is 1.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.09 days.