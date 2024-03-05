Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 5.72 million Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.39 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.62B. KGC’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.63% off its 52-week high of $6.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.40, which suggests the last value was 36.92% up since then. When we look at Kinross Gold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.57 million.

Instantly KGC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.53 added 0.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.83%, with the 5-day performance at 11.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) is -1.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.76 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kinross Gold Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.26% over the past 6 months, a -18.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kinross Gold Corp. will fall -28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -57.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $944 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Kinross Gold Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $973.62 million and $1.09 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.00%.

The 2024 estimates are for Kinross Gold Corp. earnings to decrease by -25.00%.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 07. The 2.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 2.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.28% of Kinross Gold Corp. shares while 67.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.92%. There are 67.72% institutions holding the Kinross Gold Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.28% of the shares, roughly 150.7 million KGC shares worth $718.84 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.58% or 43.94 million shares worth $209.6 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 65.31 million shares estimated at $297.8 million under it, the former controlled 5.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.14% of the shares, roughly 50.88 million shares worth around $232.03 million.