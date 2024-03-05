KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE) : Investors Should Not Dump BEKE Stock In 2024

In the latest trading session, 2.35 million KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.73 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.30B. BEKE’s current price is a discount, trading about -55.07% off its 52-week high of $19.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.61, which suggests the last value was 0.94% up since then. When we look at KE Holdings Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.74 million.

Instantly BEKE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.95 subtracted -0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.50%, with the 5-day performance at -9.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) is -7.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.03 days.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KE Holdings Inc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.48% over the past 6 months, a 229.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for KE Holdings Inc ADR will fall -5.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -43.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.65 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that KE Holdings Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.44 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.41 billion and $2.52 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.42%. The 2024 estimates are for KE Holdings Inc ADR earnings to increase by 240.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 57.00% per year.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.42% of KE Holdings Inc ADR shares while 41.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.38%. There are 41.78% institutions holding the KE Holdings Inc ADR stock share, with HHLR Advisors, LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.98% of the shares, roughly 35.82 million BEKE shares worth $531.97 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.53% or 30.37 million shares worth $451.06 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 11.94 million shares estimated at $177.3 million under it, the former controlled 0.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 8.82 million shares worth around $153.64 million.