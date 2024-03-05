Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.65 million Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s per share price at $5.36 changed hands at -$0.11 or -2.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.77B. JOBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -123.51% off its 52-week high of $11.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.68, which suggests the last value was 31.34% up since then. When we look at Joby Aviation Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.06 million.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Instantly JOBY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.89 subtracted -2.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.40%, with the 5-day performance at -2.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) is -5.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 73.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.7 days.