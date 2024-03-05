Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.65 million Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s per share price at $5.36 changed hands at -$0.11 or -2.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.77B. JOBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -123.51% off its 52-week high of $11.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.68, which suggests the last value was 31.34% up since then. When we look at Joby Aviation Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.06 million.
Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information
Instantly JOBY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.89 subtracted -2.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.40%, with the 5-day performance at -2.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) is -5.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 73.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.7 days.
Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Joby Aviation Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.05% over the past 6 months, a 8.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Joby Aviation Inc will rise 10.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 395.10% up from the last financial year.
2 analysts are of the opinion that Joby Aviation Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $250k.
The 2024 estimates are for Joby Aviation Inc earnings to increase by 6.65%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.81% per year.
JOBY Dividends
Joby Aviation Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 21.
Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.43% of Joby Aviation Inc shares while 41.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.45%. There are 41.58% institutions holding the Joby Aviation Inc stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.48% of the shares, roughly 51.87 million JOBY shares worth $532.21 million.
Capricorn Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.90% or 40.96 million shares worth $420.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 8.98 million shares estimated at $92.17 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 7.33 million shares worth around $75.21 million.