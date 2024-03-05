Is Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.65 million Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $12.94 changed hands at -$1.11 or -7.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $399.72M. XPOF’s last price was a discount, traded about -159.51% off its 52-week high of $33.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.30, which suggests the last value was 35.86% up since then. When we look at Xponential Fitness Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 837.50K.

Instantly XPOF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 33.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 14.90 subtracted -7.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.39%, with the 5-day performance at 33.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) is 14.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.57 days.

Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Xponential Fitness Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.26% over the past 6 months, a 278.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Xponential Fitness Inc will rise 1,200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 257.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $79.92 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Xponential Fitness Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $84.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $70.69 million and $77.34 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.50%.

The 2024 estimates are for Xponential Fitness Inc earnings to increase by 346.07%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 45.30% per year.

XPOF Dividends

Xponential Fitness Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.84% of Xponential Fitness Inc shares while 95.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.33%. There are 95.41% institutions holding the Xponential Fitness Inc stock share, with Driehaus Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.65% of the shares, roughly 2.23 million XPOF shares worth $38.38 million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.72% or 1.91 million shares worth $33.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.51 million shares estimated at $32.0 million under it, the former controlled 4.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $13.87 million.