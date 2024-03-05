Is Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s per share price at $0.38 changed hands at $0.01 or 2.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.64M. TNXP’s last price was a discount, traded about -1200.0% off its 52-week high of $4.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 31.58% up since then. When we look at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Instantly TNXP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3890 added 2.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.93%, with the 5-day performance at 10.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) is 10.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.58 days.