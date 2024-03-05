Is Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 2.67 million Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.18 changed hands at -$0.45 or -2.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.16B. HOOD’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.43% off its 52-week high of $17.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.91, which suggests the last value was 51.11% up since then. When we look at Robinhood Markets Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.75 million.

Instantly HOOD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.22 subtracted -2.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) is 48.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.73 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Robinhood Markets Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 45.65% over the past 6 months, a 132.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Robinhood Markets Inc will rise 105.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 166.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $506.65 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Robinhood Markets Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $554.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $424.53 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -48.35%. The 2024 estimates are for Robinhood Markets Inc earnings to increase by 130.74%.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 14.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.08% of Robinhood Markets Inc shares while 80.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.50%. There are 80.43% institutions holding the Robinhood Markets Inc stock share, with Galileo (ptc) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.40% of the shares, roughly 58.06 million HOOD shares worth $579.47 million.

Index Venture Associates VI Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.38% or 57.9 million shares worth $577.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 20.2 million shares estimated at $198.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.50% of the shares, roughly 19.62 million shares worth around $195.79 million.