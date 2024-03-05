Is ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $1.66 changed hands at $0.05 or 3.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $111.45M. PROK’s last price was a discount, traded about -754.82% off its 52-week high of $14.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the last value was 32.53% up since then. When we look at ProKidney Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 584.19K.
ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) trade information
Instantly PROK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6800 added 3.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.74%, with the 5-day performance at 7.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) is 28.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 31.19 days.
ProKidney Corp (PROK) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the ProKidney Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.65% over the past 6 months, a -156.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ProKidney Corp will fall -54.50%.
The 2024 estimates are for ProKidney Corp earnings to decrease by -112.58%.
PROK Dividends
ProKidney Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 05 and March 08.
ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.24% of ProKidney Corp shares while 55.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.73%. There are 55.70% institutions holding the ProKidney Corp stock share, with Social Capital Group LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 21.55% of the shares, roughly 13.27 million PROK shares worth $148.52 million.
Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.74% or 9.7 million shares worth $108.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.7 million shares estimated at $30.2 million under it, the former controlled 4.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $11.86 million.