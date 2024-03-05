Is ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $1.66 changed hands at $0.05 or 3.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $111.45M. PROK’s last price was a discount, traded about -754.82% off its 52-week high of $14.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the last value was 32.53% up since then. When we look at ProKidney Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 584.19K.

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) trade information

Instantly PROK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6800 added 3.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.74%, with the 5-day performance at 7.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) is 28.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 31.19 days.