Is Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.75 million Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.95. With the company’s per share price at $0.92 changed hands at -$0.2 or -17.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $67.53M. ONCY’s last price was a discount, traded about -268.48% off its 52-week high of $3.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the last value was 4.35% up since then. When we look at Oncolytics Biotech, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 434.81K.
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information
Instantly ONCY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1800 subtracted -17.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.85%, with the 5-day performance at -7.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) is -22.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.35 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.83% over the past 6 months, a -15.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.85%. The 2024 estimates are for Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. earnings to decrease by -17.32%.
ONCY Dividends
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 07.
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.15% of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. shares while 7.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.17%. There are 7.08% institutions holding the Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. stock share, with International Assets Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.27% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million ONCY shares worth $0.44 million.
Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series. With 34659.0 shares estimated at $56147.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 33485.0 shares worth around $84382.0.