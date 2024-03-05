Is Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.75 million Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.95. With the company’s per share price at $0.92 changed hands at -$0.2 or -17.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $67.53M. ONCY’s last price was a discount, traded about -268.48% off its 52-week high of $3.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the last value was 4.35% up since then. When we look at Oncolytics Biotech, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 434.81K.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

Instantly ONCY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1800 subtracted -17.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.85%, with the 5-day performance at -7.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) is -22.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.35 days.