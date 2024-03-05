Is New Gold Inc (AMEX: NGD) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 8.35 million New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $1.41 changed hands at $0.07 or 5.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $966.70M. NGD’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.18% off its 52-week high of $1.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 41.84% up since then. When we look at New Gold Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.14 million.

Instantly NGD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4200 added 5.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.42%, with the 5-day performance at 25.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) is 8.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.33 days.

New Gold Inc (NGD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New Gold Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.29% over the past 6 months, a -14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New Gold Inc will fall -66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $189.61 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that New Gold Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $199.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $201.6 million and $182.34 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.46%. The 2024 estimates are for New Gold Inc earnings to increase by 30.17%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

NGD Dividends

New Gold Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 29.

New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.80% of New Gold Inc shares while 52.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.60%. There are 52.38% institutions holding the New Gold Inc stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 9.73% of the shares, roughly 66.89 million NGD shares worth $94.31 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.41% or 16.59 million shares worth $23.39 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 36.8 million shares estimated at $51.89 million under it, the former controlled 5.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.58% of the shares, roughly 24.59 million shares worth around $34.67 million.