Is Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: KITT) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the latest trading session, 0.44 million Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.25 changed hands at -$0.02 or -7.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.45M. KITT’s current price is a discount, trading about -1348.0% off its 52-week high of $3.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25. When we look at Nauticus Robotics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.37 million.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) trade information

Instantly KITT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4350 subtracted -7.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.29%, with the 5-day performance at -18.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) is -41.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.63 days.