Is Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: KITT) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the latest trading session, 0.44 million Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.25 changed hands at -$0.02 or -7.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.45M. KITT’s current price is a discount, trading about -1348.0% off its 52-week high of $3.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25. When we look at Nauticus Robotics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.37 million.
Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) trade information
Instantly KITT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4350 subtracted -7.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.29%, with the 5-day performance at -18.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) is -41.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.63 days.
Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nauticus Robotics Inc will rise 26.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.30% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nauticus Robotics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $10 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.23 million and $2.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 89.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 316.70%.
KITT Dividends
Nauticus Robotics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.
Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.72% of Nauticus Robotics Inc shares while 12.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.10%. There are 12.44% institutions holding the Nauticus Robotics Inc stock share, with Harvard Management Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 1.00% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million KITT shares worth $0.12 million.
Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.74% or 0.37 million shares worth $88904.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $27620.0 under it, the former controlled 0.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $24265.0.