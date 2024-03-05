Is LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the last trading session, 1.65 million LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s per share price at $7.76 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.95B. LFST’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.58% off its 52-week high of $9.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.63, which suggests the last value was 40.34% up since then. When we look at LifeStance Health Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Instantly LFST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.20 subtracted -0.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.89%, with the 5-day performance at 21.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) is 37.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 19.46 days.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LifeStance Health Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.48% over the past 6 months, a 45.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LifeStance Health Group Inc will rise 11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 61.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $299.27 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that LifeStance Health Group Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $302.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $252.59 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.90%. The 2024 estimates are for LifeStance Health Group Inc earnings to increase by 45.57%.

LFST Dividends

LifeStance Health Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 29 and May 03.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.18% of LifeStance Health Group Inc shares while 86.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.93%. There are 86.75% institutions holding the LifeStance Health Group Inc stock share, with TPG GP A, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 46.37% of the shares, roughly 175.28 million LFST shares worth $1.6 billion.

Summit Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.10% or 45.73 million shares worth $417.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. With 6.0 million shares estimated at $49.26 million under it, the former controlled 1.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 5.36 million shares worth around $43.89 million.