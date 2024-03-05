Is Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.68 million Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s per share price at $4.37 changed hands at $0.06 or 1.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $345.23M. SUPV’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.13% off its 52-week high of $4.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the last value was 59.73% up since then. When we look at Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Instantly SUPV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.67 added 1.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.64%, with the 5-day performance at -0.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) is -4.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.