Is Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.68 million Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s per share price at $4.37 changed hands at $0.06 or 1.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $345.23M. SUPV’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.13% off its 52-week high of $4.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the last value was 59.73% up since then. When we look at Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.
Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) trade information
Instantly SUPV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.67 added 1.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.64%, with the 5-day performance at -0.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) is -4.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.35% over the past 6 months, a 378.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR will rise 400.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 366.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -27.00% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.72 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $213.23 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -81.40%.
The 2024 estimates are for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR earnings to increase by 597.09%.
SUPV Dividends
Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.48% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR shares while 8.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.02%. There are 8.77% institutions holding the Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR stock share, with Long Focus Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.86% of the shares, roughly 1.47 million SUPV shares worth $4.57 million.
Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.48% or 0.38 million shares worth $1.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund. With 0.21 million shares estimated at $0.48 million under it, the former controlled 0.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.36 million.