Is Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 1.38 million Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.88 changing hands around $0.03 or 1.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.67B. DNN’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.36% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 51.06% up since then. When we look at Denison Mines Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.87 million.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Instantly DNN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9600 added 1.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) is -10.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.8 days.