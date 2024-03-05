Is Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 1.68 million Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.47 changed hands at -$0.48 or -16.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $218.62M. CGEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.05% off its 52-week high of $2.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 78.54% up since then. When we look at Compugen Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.86 million.

Instantly CGEN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.99 subtracted -16.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.00%, with the 5-day performance at -6.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) is 9.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.83 days.

Compugen Ltd (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Compugen Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 117.11% over the past 6 months, a 48.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Compugen Ltd will rise 650.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 163.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 200.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Compugen Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $10 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.5 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 166.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.57%. The 2024 estimates are for Compugen Ltd earnings to increase by 87.30%.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 05.

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of Compugen Ltd shares while 13.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.95%. There are 13.94% institutions holding the Compugen Ltd stock share, with Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 2.15% of the shares, roughly 1.89 million CGEN shares worth $4.84 million.

Rock Springs Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.46% or 1.29 million shares worth $3.3 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and PFS Funds-Taylor Frigon Core Growth Fund. With 1.0 million shares estimated at $2.56 million under it, the former controlled 1.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, PFS Funds-Taylor Frigon Core Growth Fund held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $1.06 million.