Is Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 2.56 million Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s per share price at $20.19 changed hands at -$0.59 or -2.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.00B. CC’s last price was a discount, traded about -93.41% off its 52-week high of $39.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.10, which suggests the last value was 25.21% up since then. When we look at Chemours Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Instantly CC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -30.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 29.44 subtracted -2.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.99%, with the 5-day performance at -30.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is -34.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.73 days.

Chemours Company (CC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chemours Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.65% over the past 6 months, a -40.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.32 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Chemours Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.55 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.34 billion and $1.46 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.34%. The 2024 estimates are for Chemours Company earnings to decrease by -36.01%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.40% per year.

CC Dividends

Chemours Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 04 and March 13. The 4.95% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 4.95% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.80% of Chemours Company shares while 77.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.13%. There are 77.50% institutions holding the Chemours Company stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.78% of the shares, roughly 18.92 million CC shares worth $697.98 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.52% or 17.05 million shares worth $629.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 4.63 million shares estimated at $170.8 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.13% of the shares, roughly 4.63 million shares worth around $129.84 million.