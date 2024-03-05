Is Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 2.68 million Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.05 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.28B. CCL’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.99% off its 52-week high of $19.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.37, which suggests the last value was 47.85% up since then. When we look at Carnival Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.92 million.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 16.41 subtracted -0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) is -2.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 92.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.83 days.