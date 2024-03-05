Is Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CDIO) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.53 changing hands around $0.24 or 18.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.40M. CDIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -324.18% off its 52-week high of $6.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 88.89% up since then. When we look at Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) trade information

Instantly CDIO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8200 added 18.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.55%, with the 5-day performance at -8.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) is -28.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.85 days.