Is Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.58 million Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.21. With the company’s per share price at $56.39 changed hands at $6.85 or 13.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.57B. BHVN’s last price was a premium, traded about 8.18% off its 52-week high of $51.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.35, which suggests the last value was 78.1% up since then. When we look at Biohaven Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Instantly BHVN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 58.83 added 13.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.75%, with the 5-day performance at 22.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) is 25.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.58 days.