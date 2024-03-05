Is Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.55 million Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.77. With the company’s per share price at $33.69 changed hands at $0.11 or 0.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.54B. BYON’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.56% off its 52-week high of $39.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.71, which suggests the last value was 59.31% up since then. When we look at Beyond Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.
Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) trade information
Instantly BYON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 34.88 added 0.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.67%, with the 5-day performance at 7.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) is 46.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.6 days.
Beyond Inc (BYON) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Beyond Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.03% over the past 6 months, a 17.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Beyond Inc will fall -680.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2,700.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.60% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $403.97 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Beyond Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $471.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $357.52 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.08%. The 2024 estimates are for Beyond Inc earnings to increase by 17.90%.
BYON Dividends
Beyond Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.
Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.77% of Beyond Inc shares while 77.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.28%.