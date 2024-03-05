Is Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.55 million Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.77. With the company’s per share price at $33.69 changed hands at $0.11 or 0.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.54B. BYON’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.56% off its 52-week high of $39.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.71, which suggests the last value was 59.31% up since then. When we look at Beyond Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) trade information

Instantly BYON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 34.88 added 0.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.67%, with the 5-day performance at 7.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) is 46.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.6 days.