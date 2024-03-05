Is AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.14 million AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.38. With the company’s per share price at $5.00 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.46B. ABCL’s last price was a discount, traded about -69.6% off its 52-week high of $8.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.87, which suggests the last value was 22.6% up since then. When we look at AbCellera Biologics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Instantly ABCL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.26 subtracted -0.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.43%, with the 5-day performance at 1.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) is -3.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.77 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AbCellera Biologics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.26% over the past 6 months, a -25.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AbCellera Biologics Inc will fall -7.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.02 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that AbCellera Biologics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $11.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.19 million and $10.06 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for AbCellera Biologics Inc earnings to increase by 5.79%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

ABCL Dividends

AbCellera Biologics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.98% of AbCellera Biologics Inc shares while 45.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.55%. There are 45.77% institutions holding the AbCellera Biologics Inc stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.11% of the shares, roughly 26.36 million ABCL shares worth $170.32 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.69% or 16.45 million shares worth $106.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund. With 5.48 million shares estimated at $35.4 million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund held about 0.99% of the shares, roughly 2.87 million shares worth around $18.55 million.