Investor Confidence Inclines As Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Shares Gain $0.01

In the latest trading session, 1.86 million Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.04 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $931.82M. FSM’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.16% off its 52-week high of $4.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.58, which suggests the last value was 15.13% up since then. When we look at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.72 million.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information
Instantly FSM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.15 added 0.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.23%, with the 5-day performance at 12.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is -3.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.78 days.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.69% over the past 6 months, a 53.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will rise 400.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.00% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $261 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $164.7 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 58.50%.
The 2024 estimates are for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. earnings to increase by 86.63%.
FSM Dividends
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 06.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.77% of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares while 44.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.19%. There are 44.84% institutions holding the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.76% of the shares, roughly 29.9 million FSM shares worth $96.88 million.
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.37% or 7.27 million shares worth $23.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 15.48 million shares estimated at $42.1 million under it, the former controlled 5.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.89% of the shares, roughly 11.91 million shares worth around $32.4 million.