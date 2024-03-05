Investor Confidence Inclines As Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Shares Gain $0.01

In the latest trading session, 1.86 million Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.04 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $931.82M. FSM’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.16% off its 52-week high of $4.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.58, which suggests the last value was 15.13% up since then. When we look at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.72 million.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Instantly FSM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.15 added 0.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.23%, with the 5-day performance at 12.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is -3.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.78 days.